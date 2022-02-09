CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs to 2-1/2-month high as investors bet on economic reopening

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest level in more than two months as optimism that economic activity would recover from disruptions caused by the Omicron coronavirus variant bolstered the shares of cyclical companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 227.01 points, or 1.1%, at 21,604.19, its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

"We are getting a pretty good cyclical bounce," said Mike Archibald, a portfolio manager at AGF Investments. "A lot of that is related to incremental news that keeps coming out across North America on easing restrictions related to COVID."

Some Canadian provinces, including the two most populous provinces of Ontario and Quebec, have started lifting their COVID-19 restrictions.

Cyclical stocks, such as industrials and consumer discretionary, tend to particularly benefit from a pickup in economic activity.

Industrials rose 2.1%, including gains for auto parts companies despite truckers blocking U.S.-Canada border crossings, while the consumer discretionary sector ended 1.7% higher.

Stocks globally, particularly those in the high-growth technology sector, have been buffeted since the start of the year by the more hawkish stance of central banks, including the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

"The technology sector, Shopify in particular, continues to be fairly volatile but seems to be trying to put in a bottom," Archibald said.

Shares of Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, the third most valuable company on the TSX, rose 4.9%, while the technology sector ended 2.9% higher.

Energy rallied 1.8% as data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories bolstered oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 0.3% higher at $89.66 a barrel.

Among the biggest gainers on the TSX was pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO after the company reported a smaller third-quarter loss. Its shares jumped 14.8%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

