CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs into positive territory for 2022 as energy jumps

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose to a two-week high on Tuesday, with the gains lifting the index into positive territory for the year as investors grew less fearful that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 221.63 points, or 1.05%, at 21,319.92, its highest closing level since Jan. 17, following a turbulent first month of the year for global equity markets.

"Investors have been encouraged by the fact that after all the tough talk from the central banks they didn't raise rates when they could have," said Elvis Picardo, a portfolio manager at Luft Financial, iA Private Wealth.

Last week, both the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve said that rates would have to rise to cool inflation but chose to leave lift-off for a future policy announcement.

"I do think that if you see big dips in the market they might continue to be bought," Picardo said.

"The TSX in particular, what's not to like? The banks are looking good. Energy is looking great."

Combined, energy and financials account for nearly half of the Toronto market's value.

The energy sector surged 3.6% as the price of oil CLc1 held near seven-year highs, while financials ended up nearly 1%.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7%, helped by gold and copper prices.

Gains for the TSX came as data showed Canada's economy climbing to above pre-pandemic levels for the first time in November.

Among stocks with the largest gains was toy manufacturer Spin Master Corp TOY.TO. It jumped 12.7% after reporting preliminary four-quarter revenue that was higher than estimates.

