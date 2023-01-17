US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs for eighth consecutive session as inflation eases

January 17, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's commodity-oriented benchmark stock index crawled to over a month's high as energy stocks surged, while investors were relieved annual and monthly consumer inflation eased further in December.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 60.57 points, or 0.3%, at 20,450.9.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

