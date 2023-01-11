CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as energy firms gain

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main commodity-oriented stock index rose on Wednesday, as energy firms tracked rising crude oil prices, while investors were hopeful of inflation cooling in the United States as they awaited a consumer prices report due later in the week.

At 0930 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 81.56 points, or 0.41%, at 19,980.42.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

