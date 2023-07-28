CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as economic data eases rate hike concerns

By Siddarth S

July 28 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks climbed on Friday, led by rate-sensitive technology shares, after a slew of economic data fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve's recent rate hike might be the last in its tightening cycle.

At 10:15 a.m. ET (1415 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 157.32 points, or 0.77%, at 20,542.79, after falling in the previous session. But it was set for its highest weekly level since May.

Data showed Canada's economy grew 0.3% in May and likely contracted in June. Across the border, U.S. annual inflation logged its smallest increase in more than two years in June.

Also, the Bank of Japan made its bond yield control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap, seen as a seismic shift for global financial markets.

"Canadian monetary policy will eventually be affected by decisions made in places like Japan and the European Union and the U.S., so it's kind of everything coming together at this moment," said Colin White, CEO and portfolio manager at Verecan.

"It's kind of an uncomfortable time right now because this could be what a soft landing feels like, but nobody's quite sure and everybody's kind of looking for the next shoe to drop."

Most sub-sectors in the benchmark index were in the green, with technology stocks .SPTTTK leading the gains as rate hike worries eased.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3%, tracking higher base and precious metal prices. MET/LGOL/

Shares of TC Energy TRP.TOfell more than 5% on Friday after the Keystone pipeline operator disclosed plans to spin off its liquids business to focus on transporting natural gas.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru ; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.