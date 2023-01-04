US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX climb for second straight day; Fed minutes in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

January 04, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 04 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed for the second straight session on Wednesday as gold miners gained, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues about further rate hikes.

At 09:33 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.69 points, or 0.30%, at 19,473.46.

