CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces back on strength in energy shares

Canada's main stock index reversed course to trade higher on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy shares, while rising coronavirus cases around the world kept sentiment in check.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 0.4%, after an initial drop, with oil producers Crescent Point Energy Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc gaining 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively, and were the top gainers in the index.

* At 09:51 a.m. ET (14:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 18.86 points, or 0.11%, at 17,601.21.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%, while industrials .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,870 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 104 issues were higher, while 109 issues declined for a 1.05-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 27.34 million shares traded.

* Cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO fell 10.8%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was IT services provider Real Matters Inc REAL.TO, down 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were BCE Inc BCE.TO, Gran Tierra Energy Inc GTE.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 55.11 million shares.

