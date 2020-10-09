US Markets
APHA

CANADA STOCKS-TSX at one-month high on strong employment data, commodity gains

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a one-month high on Friday after better-than-expected employment data underscored a consistent economic recovery from the coronavirus, while elevated gold and base metal prices also helped.

Adds details, updates prices

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a one-month high on Friday after better-than-expected employment data underscored a consistent economic recovery from the coronavirus, while elevated gold and base metal prices also helped.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.53 points, or 0.36%, at 16,594.07.

* The index was also set for its largest weekly gain since mid-July, as heavyweight gold and oil-linked stocks benefited from higher resource prices.

* Canada added 378,200 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0%, beating analyst expectations.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.1% as gold and base metal prices rose on the back of a weak dollar and supply woes. GOL/MET/L

* While the energy sector .SPTTEN fell on the day in tandem with oil prices, it was set to add nearly 9% for the week, tracking a similar weekly performance in crude. O/R

* Cannabis stocks continued to surge after Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris said marijuana would be decriminalized at a federal level in the United States under a Biden administration.

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 74 declined for a 1.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.64 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Dundee Precious Metal DPM.TO, which jumped 7.1% after posting consistent third-quarter production numbers and reiterating its annual guidance.

* Nfi Group Inc NFI.TO fell 3.4%, the most on the TSX, after National Bank of Canada cut the stock's target price.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Oceanagold Corp OGC.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX posted 3 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 10 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 22.42 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APHA TD

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular