CANADA STOCKS-TSX advances as rate-sensitive sectors gain; Middle East turmoil weighs

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained at open as rate-sensitive real estate and financial sector led gains, while the uncertainty around the Middle East conflict kept investors cautious.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.88 points, or 0.18%, at 19,497.74.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

