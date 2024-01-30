CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds to recent gains as IMF feeds soft landing hopes

By Fergal Smith

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to a 21-month high, led by gains for energy shares, as the latest economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund bolstered investor hopes of a soft economic landing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 27.81 points, or 0.1%, at 21,227.87, its highest closing level since April 2022.

U.S. stocks were subdued as mixed corporate earnings and solid economic data preoccupied investors while the Federal Reserve convened for its monetary policy meeting.

"The optimism continues and it's shared by the IMF," said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth.

"They came out and upgraded global forecasts with the belief that we're heading for a soft landing. It's a sentiment that's shared by the market place and that's supported by more economists now."

The IMF edged its forecast for global economic growth higher, upgrading the outlook for both the United States and China - the world's two largest economies - and citing faster-than-expected easing of inflation.

Resource shares account for nearly 30% of the Toronto market's weighting so the TSX could particularly benefit from an improved outlook for the global economy.

The energy sector rallied 1.6% as the price of oil CLc1 settled 1.4% higher at $77.82 a barrel.

Industrials added 0.3% and financials, the TSX's most heavily weighted sector, ended up 0.2%.

Celestica Inc CLS.TO reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates. Its shares were up 1.6%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore and Alistair Bell)

