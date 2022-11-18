CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October.

At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down 1%, was set to end the week lower.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

