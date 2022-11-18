US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks up as U.S. peers rise

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 18, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index bounced after two straight days of losses tracking U.S. peers, while investors looked past a surprise jump in producer prices in October.

At open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE rose 49.78 points, or 0.25%, to 19,934.36. The index, down 1%, was set to end the week lower.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.