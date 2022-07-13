CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks tumble ahead of central bank rate decision

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Bank of Canada after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data slammed global markets and sparked fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 161.18 points, or 0.86%, at 18,517.46.

