CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks tumble ahead of central bank rate decision

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected rate hike by the Bank of Canada after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data slammed global markets and sparked fears of aggressive monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 161.18 points, or 0.86%, at 18,517.46.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

