CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks track Wall Street gains after softer U.S. inflation data

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Wall Street after softer-than-expected U.S. producer prices data eased concerns about aggressive tightening of monetary policy.

At 09:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 43.52 points, or 0.2%, at 21,438.52.

