CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks subdued as energy, tech stocks drag

By Shashwat Chauhan

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued on Monday, with energy and technology stocks among the top decliners, at the start of a week packed with interest rate decisions from central banks around the world.

At 10:24 a.m. ET (1524 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 15.67 points, or 0.08%, at 20,698.81, paring losses after falling more than 0.5% at the open.

The energy index .SPTTEN dropped 0.9% in early trade as oil prices slipped ahead of looming interest rates hikes by major central banks. O/R

"January equity market rally is taking a breather this morning as investors pause heading into a very consequential week ahead," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

