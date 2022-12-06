CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip to near 1-week lows on rate worries

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to near one-week lows on Tuesday, dragged down by technology and cannabis stocks, while investors remained wary ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada (BoC) this week.

Rate-sensitive technology .SPTTTKfell 1.7%, tracking weakness in U.S. technology and growth stocks, as investors feared that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates for longer after upbeat economic data. .N

Traders are pricing in a 73.3% chance of a dialed-down 25 basis-point hike from the BoC on Wednesday, although a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters are expecting a 50 bps rate hike.

"This news would be received well by investors as higher interest rates have been a major source of anxiety this year," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds.

"This event could mark the beginning of the end of this rate tightening cycle, as the central bank makes progress on their inflation goals."

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metal miners, rose 0.5% as gold prices climbed against a weaker dollar. GOL/

Among single stocks, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO gained 2.0% after the energy company forecast higher capital expenditure for 2023.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.