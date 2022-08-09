CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip from 8-week high as tech weighs

By Johann M Cherian

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid on Tuesday as technology shares fell sharply mirroring Wall Street peers, with investors on edge ahead of key inflation data that could set the tone for U.S. monetary policy tightening plans.

At 10:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 69.74 points, or 0.35%, at 19,599.43.

The index touched an eight-week high in the previous session, helped by strong earnings.

"We're seeing a little bit of weakness from the U.S. side as investors await the CPI reading," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"The CPI will be the determining factor, whether another 75 basis points hike is needed in September, or if the Fed can pivot to tightening at a slower pace."

The Fed hiked rates by a hefty 75 bps in June and July, with traders expecting about a two-third chance of a 75 bps hike next month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC fell over 1% after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology MU.O dragged chip and technology stocks lower. .N

Canada's tech index .SPTTTK dropped 3.8%, most among the major sectors.

The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices and Brent crude LCOc1 added about 1.3% each following supply concerns after Russia said oil exports to Europe via the section of a pipeline had been suspended.

The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.5%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

Canadian weed company Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO tumbled 13% as its quarterly revenue fell short of estimates and it flagged higher costs.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertiliser companies, lost 0.2%.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yohann.MCherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.