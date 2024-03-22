CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip but set for weekly gains on soft landing optimism

By Shubham Batra

March 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday after reaching record highs in the previous session, but remained on track for strong weekly gains fueled by domestic economic data suggesting a soft landing.

At 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.58 points, or 0.17%, at 22,050.68.

Canada's retail sales contracted a little less than expected in January, weighed down by lower goods prices and lower sales of motor vehicles and parts, data showed on Friday.

"Despite only modest rises in retail sales volumes in January and February, the earlier strength in December means that growth should remain strong this quarter," Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

Yields on both the 2-year CA10YT=RR and the benchmark 10-year government bond CA10YT=RR fell 4 basis points.

Technology shares .SPTTTK and heavy-weight financials .SPTTFS soured the mood with a 0.6% and 0.2% fall, respectively.

Materials stocks .GSPTTMT slipped 0.1% as copper prices pulled back on a stronger dollar, while gold dipped after grazing a record high in the previous session. MET/LGOL/

Energy shares .SPTTEN also weakened 0.4% tracking the slump in oil prices. O/R

On the flip side, healthcare shares .GSPTTHC were up 3.3% and set to record their best week in over four months.

Across the border, Wall Street was muted but still on track for strong weekly gains, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve sticking to its rate-easing stance. .N

Back home, shares of Alimentation Couche-TardATD.TO were down for yet another session, falling 1.7%, as multiple brokerages cut price target for the operator of convenience stores after it missed earnings expectations.

BMO FinancialBMO.TO slid 0.1%. The lender's asset management arm said it had partnered with U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group CG.O to broaden access to private markets for Canadian investors.

