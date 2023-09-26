CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip at open as commodity stocks weigh

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday after a fall in commodity prices weighed on energy and materials stocks as demand concerns from China mounted while investors get ready to tackle higher-for-longer interest rates.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 61.06 points, or 0.31%, at 19,739.55.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.