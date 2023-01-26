CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as weaker gold prices weigh on miners

By Shashwat Chauhan

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy stock index slipped on Thursday as weaker gold prices dragged precious metal miners lower, while jitters grew ahead of a barrage of interest rate decisions from central banks next week.

Wall Street's main indexes mostly rose but were volatile after data showed the U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter, with gross domestic product increasing at a 2.9% annualized rate last quarter vs a Reuters poll of a 2.6%.

"The GDP has come a little higher than expected and we will see if that tends to change the path for the Fed next week."

Material stocks .GSPTTMT were the top decliners on Thursday, as weaker prices of gold and silver weighed on miners. GOL/

