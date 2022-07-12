US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as falling crude prices hit oil shares

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as oil stocks took a hit after crude prices dropped on worries about COVID-19 curbs in China, while looming rate hikes by major central banks stoked concerns of a global economic slowdown.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 104.48 points, or 0.56%, at 18,712.32.

