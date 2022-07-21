CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as energy shares slide on recession woes

July 21 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index snapped its four-day winning streak on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked weakness in crude prices after the European Central Bank's big 50 basis points hike sparked demand fears.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 66.69 points, or 0.35%, at 18,953.98.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

