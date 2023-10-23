CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as commodity stocks drag, rising yield weigh

By Khushi Singh

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Monday as weaker commodity prices sparked a sell-off in energy and material sectors, while rising government bond yields kept equities under pressure.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (14:21 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 45.01 points, or 0.24%, at 19,070.63, set for fourth consecutive session of losses.

The energy sector .SPTTEN lost 0.9% after oil prices fell over $1 per barrel as investors assessed diplomatic efforts, which attempt to contain the geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East. O/R

Top decliner, material sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.2%, tracking prices of most metals.

Gold prices came off five-month highs following a spike in Treasury yields, while copper prices tumbled to eleven-month lows on China's property crisis and receding hopes of stronger stimulus in the top consumer of industrial metals. GOL/MET/L

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR breached 5% and touched its highest since 2007, while Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose to 4.134%.

Rate-sensitive real estate sector .GSPTTRE fell 0.7%, while the information technology .SPTTTK sector was down 0.4%.

The healthcare .GSPTTHC sector dropped 0.9%, hitting its lowest levels in more than three months.

Investors also braced for Bank of Canada's interest rate decision, due Wednesday. The central bank is expected to hold rates at a 22-year high of 5.00%, according to a majority of economists polled by Reuters.

It follows last week's data that showed Canada's retail sales fell by 0.1% in August from July and look set to stay flat in September, cementing hopes of a pause in interest rates.

"The consumer is in a relatively OK position, but inflationary pressures have started to take a bite out of discretionary spending so the BoC are likely to hold here," said Mike Archibald, portfolio manager at AGF Investments.

Dye & Durham DND.TO fell 6.5% to the bottom of the index, following a cut in stock's price target by Cormark Securities and CIBC.

