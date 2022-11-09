CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.

At 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 150.3 points, or 0.76%, at 19,510.01. U.S. stocks also fell amid uncertainty over the outcome of the election. .N

Control of Congress was up for grabs with several races too tight to call, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack the Democrats' tenuous hold on power.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN fell 2.0% as crude oil prices slipped on data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on China demand woes. O/R

The healthcare index .GSPTTHC helped cap losses, gaining 1.3% after pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TOreported a smaller second-quarter core loss, helped by higher sales and cost-cutting measures. The stock rose 10.9%.

