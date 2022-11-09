US Markets
ABST

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 09, 2022 — 11:07 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.

At 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 150.3 points, or 0.76%, at 19,510.01. U.S. stocks also fell amid uncertainty over the outcome of the election. .N

Control of Congress was up for grabs with several races too tight to call, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack the Democrats' tenuous hold on power.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN fell 2.0% as crude oil prices slipped on data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on China demand woes. O/R

The healthcare index .GSPTTHC helped cap losses, gaining 1.3% after pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TOreported a smaller second-quarter core loss, helped by higher sales and cost-cutting measures. The stock rose 10.9%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABST
WEED
ATA
TRP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.