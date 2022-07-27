CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks rise on strong earnings, higher crude prices

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Wednesday on higher crude prices and a set of positive earnings reports, while markets braced for an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 84.23 points, or 0.44%, at 19,056.91.

