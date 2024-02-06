News & Insights

US Markets
PD

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks rise on healthcare boost ahead of BoC Governor speech

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

February 06, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Purvi Agarwal for Reuters ->

By Purvi Agarwal

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in healthcare and energy stocks, while investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada's top policymaker for clues on the future path of monetary policy.

At 10:43 a.m. ET (15:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.27 points, or 0.23%, at 20,920.16.

The benchmark index is set to rebound from its worst day since Jan. 17.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC, which includes pharmaceuticals and biotech firms, lead gains and advanced 1.3%.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 0.4% and were on track to snap a four-session losing streak tracking higher oil prices. O/R

The information technology sector .SPTTTK declined the most among sectoral peers, with a loss of 0.5%.

"The TSX had a pretty tough day yesterday, and so did the U.S. In North America, it looks like markets are stabilizing today, waiting to see what happens next," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on the effectiveness and limitations of monetary policy.

"Investors will be keeping an eye out to see if he has anything new to say about inflation or interest rates, relative to the BoC's statement a couple of weeks ago where they were fairly neutral", Cieszynski added.

Focus will now shift to minutes of BoC's last policy meeting, due on Wednesday, where the bank left its key overnight rate unchanged.

Key domestic employment data is due later in the week.

In corporate news, shares of oil and gas drilling firm Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO climbed 9.3% to the top of the index after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Tasim Zahid)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.