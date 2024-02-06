CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks rise on healthcare boost ahead of BoC Governor speech

By Purvi Agarwal

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, supported by gains in healthcare and energy stocks, while investors awaited comments from Bank of Canada's top policymaker for clues on the future path of monetary policy.

At 10:43 a.m. ET (15:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.27 points, or 0.23%, at 20,920.16.

The benchmark index is set to rebound from its worst day since Jan. 17.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC, which includes pharmaceuticals and biotech firms, lead gains and advanced 1.3%.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN rose 0.4% and were on track to snap a four-session losing streak tracking higher oil prices. O/R

The information technology sector .SPTTTK declined the most among sectoral peers, with a loss of 0.5%.

"The TSX had a pretty tough day yesterday, and so did the U.S. In North America, it looks like markets are stabilizing today, waiting to see what happens next," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations on the effectiveness and limitations of monetary policy.

"Investors will be keeping an eye out to see if he has anything new to say about inflation or interest rates, relative to the BoC's statement a couple of weeks ago where they were fairly neutral", Cieszynski added.

Focus will now shift to minutes of BoC's last policy meeting, due on Wednesday, where the bank left its key overnight rate unchanged.

Key domestic employment data is due later in the week.

In corporate news, shares of oil and gas drilling firm Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO climbed 9.3% to the top of the index after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

