US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks rise on commodity gains; BoC cuts interest rate

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in oil and metal stocks, meanwhile Bank of Canada cut interest rate to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds details, updates prices

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in oil and metal stocks, meanwhile Bank of Canada cut interest rate to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 170.65 points, or 1.04%, at 16,594.27.

* The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.25% from 1.75% on Wednesday in the face of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, and said it was prepared to cut again if needed to support economic growth.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as oil prices climbed in anticipation of further output cuts. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold and copper prices held recent gains. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 185 issues were higher, while 45 issues declined for a 4.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 36.86 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, which jumped 5.6%, and Freehold Royalties FRU.TO, which rose 5.2%.

* Winpak Ltd WPK.TO fell 8%, the most on the TSX, after its fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. The second biggest decliner was Mag Silver Corp MAG.TO, down 3.6% after BMO cut the stock's target price.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Finl SLF.TO, Bombardier B BBDb.TO and Barrick Gold ABX.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs, and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 59.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular