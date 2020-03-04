CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks rise on commodity gains; BoC cuts interest rate

Adds details, updates prices

March 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by gains in oil and metal stocks, meanwhile Bank of Canada cut interest rate to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 10:01 a.m. ET (1501 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 170.65 points, or 1.04%, at 16,594.27.

* The Bank of Canada cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.25% from 1.75% on Wednesday in the face of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, and said it was prepared to cut again if needed to support economic growth.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as oil prices climbed in anticipation of further output cuts. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold and copper prices held recent gains. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 185 issues were higher, while 45 issues declined for a 4.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 36.86 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Semafo Inc SMF.TO, which jumped 5.6%, and Freehold Royalties FRU.TO, which rose 5.2%.

* Winpak Ltd WPK.TO fell 8%, the most on the TSX, after its fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates. The second biggest decliner was Mag Silver Corp MAG.TO, down 3.6% after BMO cut the stock's target price.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Sun Life Finl SLF.TO, Bombardier B BBDb.TO and Barrick Gold ABX.TO.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs, and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 59.45 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)

