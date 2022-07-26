CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower as risk-off mood weighs; Shopify slumps

July 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slid on Tuesday, tracking weakness in global markets as investors braced for key earnings reports and a big U.S. interest rate hike this week, while e-commerce giant Shopify dropped on cutting 10% of its workforce.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.76 points, or 0.18%, at 19,070.72.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

