CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower as recession fears grip global markets

Canada's main stock index tumbled more than 1% on Tuesday, led by sharp declines in energy stocks as crude prices slid on fears of a global recession.

At 14:35 a.m. ET (13:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 239.36 points, or 1.26%, at 18,789.5.

