CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower after jobs data

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after data showed the domestic economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April but the unemployment rate inched down to a new record low, suggesting a very tight labor market.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.84 points, or 0.19%, at 20,657.33.

