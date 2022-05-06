CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower after jobs data

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday after data showed the domestic economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April but the unemployment rate inched down to a new record low, suggesting a very tight labor market.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 38.84 points, or 0.19%, at 20,657.33.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

