CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower after hot U.S. inflation data

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday as bond yields climbed after hotter-than-expected inflation data led to receding hopes of a rate cut in June by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 73.08 points, or 0.33%, at 21,897.03.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

