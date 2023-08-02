News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower after Fitch downgrades US credit rating

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

August 02, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at open on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, while investors were spooked after rating agency Fitch downgraded United States' top credit rating, prompting them to park their money in safe-haven gold, pushing the bullion prices higher.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 163.33 points, or 0.8%, at 20,369.6.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.