CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open lower after Fitch downgrades US credit rating

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toronto stocks fell at open on Wednesday, led by losses in technology stocks, while investors were spooked after rating agency Fitch downgraded United States' top credit rating, prompting them to park their money in safe-haven gold, pushing the bullion prices higher.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 163.33 points, or 0.8%, at 20,369.6.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.