CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open higher on utilities boost

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday led by gains in shares of utilities, while worries remained about the interest rate outlook with recent U.S. data signaling a still-tight labor market.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 38.67 points, or 0.2%, at 19,073.48.

