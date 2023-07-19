News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open higher on energy, tech boost

July 19, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and technology shares, as cooling inflation fueled hopes that the Bank of Canada is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 64.12 points, or 0.31%, at 20,440.69.

