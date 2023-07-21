CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open higher on energy boost

July 21 (Reuters) - Toronto shares opened higher on Friday, led by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rose on hopes of economic stimulus from China and tighter crude supplies.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.72 points, or 0.24%, at 20,486.59.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.