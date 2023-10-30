CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks open higher after eight sessions of declines

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, after an eight-day losing streak, as Air Canada's earnings boosted the industrial index, while investor sentiment was optimistic ahead of a slew of economic data through the week.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 191.9 points, or 1.02%, at 18,929.29.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

