CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks muted at open, commodity shares weigh

October 04, 2023 — 09:42 am EDT

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday as gains following a pullback in government bond yields were offset by losses in materials and energy shares.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.48 points, or 0.02%, at 19,017.44.

