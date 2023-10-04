CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks muted at open, commodity shares weigh

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened flat on Wednesday as gains following a pullback in government bond yields were offset by losses in materials and energy shares.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.48 points, or 0.02%, at 19,017.44.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.