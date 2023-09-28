CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks muted as healthcare losses outweigh materials' gains

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was subdued at open on Thursday as gains in materials shares were offset by losses in healthcare shares, while investors assessed U.S. economic data and awaited Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.48 points, or 0.02%, at 19,432.5.

