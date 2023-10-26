CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks muted as energy losses offset by utilities gains

By Shubham Batra

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada stocks were trading flat on Thursday, as gains in utilities offset the losses in energy stocks, while robust U.S. GDP data defied dire warnings of a recession that have lingered since 2022.

At 9:56 a.m. ET (1356 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.14 points, or 0.04%, at 18,940.71.

Utilities .GSPTTUT led gains among sectors, boosted by a nearly 3% rise in energy infrastructure company Canadian Utilities' CU.TO stock on better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.

Heavyweight energy index .SPTTEN dropped 1.3% as oil prices fell by over 2% after a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles signalled waning demand. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 1.0% after copper prices fell 0.2%. MET/L

However, gold prices clawed back towards last week's five-month peak, undeterred by a stronger U.S. dollar and bond yields amid the Middle East conflict.GOL/

U.S. data showed that the world's largest economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, again defying warnings of a recession.

"We have a strong economy, inflation that is moderating, a decent jobs market and a consumer sector that is still spending. What will the Fed make of that? It points to 'higher for longer' being the outcome," Birrell added.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that the central bank may not have to raise interest rates further if inflation cools in line with its expectations.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.