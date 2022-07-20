US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks inch down as commodities slip, inflation accelerates

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark index edged lower on Wednesday after data showed inflation accelerated in June, while a drop in crude and gold prices also pressured the resource-heavy market.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 25.27 points, or 0.13%, at 18,912.44.

