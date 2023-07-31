CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks hover near 2-month highs on strength in commodities

By Siddarth S

July 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Monday, as higher commodity prices boosted shares of energy and materials companies after recent economic data bolstered hopes for an end to the global monetary policy tightening cycle.

At 9:59 a.m. ET (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 133.63 points, or 0.65%, at 20,653, hovering near two-month highs.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% on higher oil prices.

Oil is set to post its biggest monthly gains in more than a year on bets that Saudi Arabia would extend voluntary output cuts into September and tighten global supply. O/R

Driving material stocks .GSPTTMT up by 1.6%, copper prices surged to their highest in more than a month, spurred by hopes of further stimulus for China after weak economic data from the top metals consumer. MET/L

Gold and other precious metal prices also rose against a weaker dollar on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates. GOL/

"We are seeing the odds of a recession being pushed back and that's really what's keeping copper and oil up, because normally if you got that headline data out of China, you'd probably get weakness in commodities," said Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Purpose Investments.

Concerns on supply chain disruptions and inflation eased after West coast dock workers in Canada and their employers' association reached a settlement agreement on Sunday night, the parties said in a joint statement.

Shares of Pan American Silver PAAS.TO rose more than 4% after the miner said it plans to sell its 56% stake in the Minera Agua Rica Alumbrera copper project in Argentina to Swiss commodities giant Glencore GLEN.L for $475 million.

Transportation company TFI International TFII.TO and energy firm Topaz Energy TPZ.TO are scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

