CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks gain as financial, commodity stocks rise

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 13, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, set for its first weekly gain in four, as a rise in commodity prices boosted energy and materials stocks, while the financials sector surged on upbeat results from big U.S. banks.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 149.54 points, or 0.77%, at 19,649.78.

