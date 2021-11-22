US Markets
RY

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks flat as miners offset banking gains

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged on Monday as gains in heavyweight banking stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to lead the central bank for a second term offset losses in miners from weak gold prices.

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged on Monday as gains in heavyweight banking stocks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to lead the central bank for a second term offset losses in miners from weak gold prices.

The financials sector .SPTTFS rose 0.6%, with shares of National Bank of Canada NA.TO, Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Bank of Montreal BMO.TO inching higher in morning trade.

The gains mirrored those of Wall Street banks, which outperformed broader markets as investors anticipated faster U.S. interest rate hikes in 2022, but gave global investors stability and some predictability as the Fed plans withdrawing stimulus.

At 10:45 a.m. ET (1506 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 0.02% at 21,558.73 as Wall Street indexes cruised to record highs. .N

The Canadian stocks benchmark hit a one-week low on Friday, led by energy shares after oil prices slumped following a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Oil recovered slightly on Monday, lifting the energy index .SPTTEN by around 1%. O/R

However, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 tumbled over 1.5% in the wake of Fed chair announcement. MET/L

Investors also remained on edge over the flood situation in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, where more potentially damaging weather is forecast this week.

Meanwhile, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed wholesale trade most likely rose 1.4% in October from September, led by higher sales in the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsectors.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY BMO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular