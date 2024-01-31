CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks flat as energy shares offset gains in materials

By Purvi Agarwal

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index traded flat on Wednesday as losses in energy shares overshadowed gains in materials, while investors assessed a stronger-than-expected Canadian economic growth ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

At 10:14 a.m. ET (15:14 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 10.93 points, or 0.05%, at 21,216.94.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN led declines on the index, falling 0.9%, tracking a fall in crude prices, pressured by lacklustre economic activity in leading crude importer China. O/R

Losses were capped by heavy-weight material .GSPTTMT and industrial .GSPTTIN shares that rose 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

"Chinese equity markets are down at near multi-year lows, while the US is at multi-year highs and Canada is kind of stuck in the middle of that. That's dragging on commodities", said Colin Cieszynski, portfolio manager and chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Data showed on Wednesday that Canada's economy grew more than expected in November and likely avoided a technical recession in the second half of 2023, as the central bank mulls when to start reducing 22-year high interest rates.

The benchmark index is set for a third consecutive month of gains, with rate-sensitive technology stocks on track to outperform their sectoral peers.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due at 2 p.m. ET, to get more insight into the U.S. central bank's direction on the timing of rate cuts.

"The last meeting the Fed came out kind of dovish, and they've been trying to walk that back. So the question now is who's going to lead, hawkish people at the Fed who want rates to remain high or the doves who think the Fed should start cutting sooner", Cieszynski added.

Stateside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq opened lower as tech giants Alphabet's and Microsoft's projections for rising AI costs dented megacap and chip stocks. .N

Among individual stocks, electronics company Celestica CLS.TO climbed 4.4% after four brokerages raised the target price on the stock.

