CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall pressured by commodity prices

November 17, 2022 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for a second straight session on Thursday, tracking weakness in oil and gold prices on worries over weakening demand in top consumer China.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 167.44 points, or 0.84%, to 19,790.52.

