CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall at open as materials weigh

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in materials shares, while investors awaited manufacturing data from the U.S. and Canada hoping for more cues that would bolster bets for an end to interest rate hikes.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 103.25 points, or 0.5%, at 20,523.39.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

