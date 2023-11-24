CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall as investors gauge hot retail sales number

By Shashwat Chauhan

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with technology and consumer discretionary shares leading declines, while investors assessed a hotter-than-anticipated retail sales number.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 36.92 points, or 0.18%, at 20,079.74.

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.6% in September from August, against expectations of a flat reading. While sales were likely up 0.8% in October, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

"The upshot is that, aside from the rebound in motor vehicles, consumers still looked to be struggling," Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economists said.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against the dollar, while the yield on benchmark government debt also climbed following the data.

Growth-related technology stocks .SPTTTK fell 0.5% as yields rose, while utilities .GSPTTUT, often considered as a bond proxy, eased 0.3%.

A separate preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada stated factory sales most likely fell 2.7% in October from September.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said earlier in the week that interest rates may be at their peak, given that excess demand has vanished and weak growth is expected to persist for many months.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which houses precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, helped limit losses as it edged up 0.1% on higher precious metal prices.

The benchmark index is now set to end the week slightly lower, with energy .SPTTEN and consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD on track to be the worst-performing sectors this week.

Trading activity, however, is expected to be light on Friday as U.S. markets re-open after Thanksgiving for a truncated "Black Friday" trading session, ending at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Among individual stocks, Panama's top court is expected to start deliberations on Friday to rule on several constitutional challenges to First Quantum Minerals' FM.TO contract for the Cobre Panama mine. The miner's shares were down 3.4%.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

