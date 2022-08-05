US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall as hot U.S. jobs data sparks recession fears

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with commodity and technology stocks leading losses, after a robust jobs report in the U.S. bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue its policy tightening pace amid soaring inflation.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 84.81 points, or 0.43%, at 19,492.23.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

