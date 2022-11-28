US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall as energy shares lead losses

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 28, 2022 — 09:37 am EST

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with energy stocks leading declines tracking tumbling oil prices as investors around the world were concerned on the global economic growth outlook due to anti-lockdown protests in top-consumer China.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 80.15 points, or 0.39%, at 20,303.62.

