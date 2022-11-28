CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall as energy shares lead losses

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with energy stocks leading declines tracking tumbling oil prices as investors around the world were concerned on the global economic growth outlook due to anti-lockdown protests in top-consumer China.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 80.15 points, or 0.39%, at 20,303.62.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

