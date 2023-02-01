CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall ahead of Fed rate decision

By Shashwat Chauhan

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by commodity-linked stocks ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected to result in an interest rate hike.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (1521 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 35.58 points, or 0.17%, at 20,731.8.

The TSX has had a stellar start to the year, recording its best January performance since 2019, aided by hopes of smaller rate hikes from the Fed and signs of economic resilience in the United States and Europe.

The U.S. central bank is scheduled to announce its decision at 14:00 ET and traders are leaning heavily towards a 25-basis-point rate hike.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN fell 1.2% as oil prices slid, while material stocks .GSPTTMT dipped 0.2%. O/R

Data showed Canadian manufacturing activity expanded in January for the first time in six months as an uptick in domestic demand led to firms increasing production and inflation pressures showed signs of easing.

TC Energy TRP.TO slumped 4.5% after raising its Coastal GasLink pipeline costs by 30%.

