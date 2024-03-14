CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks fall after hot U.S. inflation data

By Shubham Batra

March 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as bond yields climbed after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data led to receding hopes of a rate cut in the coming months by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:11 a.m. ET (14:11 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 142.28 points, or 0.65%, at 21,827.83.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. US10YT=RR and Canadian benchmark bond CA10YT=RR rose by 2-3 basis points after U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February amid a surge in the cost of goods like gasoline and food.

The Canadian dollar CAD= also weakened against the greenback after the U.S. data.

Separately, U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in February, compared with an estimated 0.8% increase.

"We still believe the Federal Reserve's first rate cut is at least not until June and perhaps with some of the sticky inflation data could be pushed out further," said Kevin Headland, co-chief investment strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

Money markets currently see a 63% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, down from over 70% earlier this month.

Back home, communication services .GSPTTTS fell 1.3% to notch a fresh four-month low and led the sectoral declines amid a broad selloff in equities. Technology shares .SPTTTK that opened in the green also reversed course to fall 0.6%.

Restaurant Brands InternationalQSR.TO was down 1.3%. Burger King parent named Sami Siddiqui as its chief financial officer and made a slew of other leadership changes, as the company pushes ahead with its long-term goals and navigates weakness in some international markets.

Meanwhile, Canadian factory sales grew by 0.2% in January from December on higher sales of motor vehicles, as well as chemical products, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

